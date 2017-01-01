MEET TWAIN. AND MEET THE WORLD.

Ludwig didn’t have the most important and relevant articles at his fingertips. In real-time. All the time. Carefully selected and delivered by a groundbreaking machine-learning news system. Yet, he produced magic. Imagine what you could do... if you could read the world.
Introducing Twain, the world’s most advanced news app.
Twain, powered by groundbreaking TwainCORE news system, is designed to find, recognize and deliver the most relevant trending articles and topics. Instantly, from millions of sources, using sophisticated algorithms to select the best. And save you hours and hours* of browsing and scrolling.
*rough estimate.
Scan our newsfeeds to quickly see what the world is talking about. And what the world is about to talk about.
Discover incredible articles, authors and news sources you’ve never bumped into before (and not just stuff your friends and relatives share).
Check out what’s trending right now in key categories such as Politics, Tech, Style or Sports.
Introducing Twain’s Trending Topics, to keep you posted on the most current and relevant topics out there, delivered by our news system. Scan throughout the day, to make sure you’re not missing out on anything, and dig into the ones you find compelling. With TwainCORE’s robust selection process, you’ll never miss a beat. Promise.
Using our advanced algorithms, you’ll discover a whole new world of great content. We respect your friends and relatives, and are quite certain of their sharing capabilities. But Twain gets you beyond that, out of the comfort zone, to see what everyone else is talking about. Personalization is great; sometimes, though, the thing we’re looking for is a thing we never knew existed.
If you have a suggestion we could use to improve Twain or you're having difficulty using the application, feel free to contact us.